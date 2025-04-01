The Handmaid’s Tale spin-off The Testaments officially ordered

As we wait the arrival of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu in the near future, know there is officially more coming.

Today, the folks at the streaming service officially announced that the sequel series (which will have Elisabeth Moss on board as an executive producer) is receiving a formal green light. Ann Dowd will be reprising her role as Aunt Lydia, and is going to be surrounded by a number of new faces, including many young women who grew up in the terrible regime. Filming for the spin-off is slated to start on April 7, which means that there could be a quick turnaround from one show to the next.

Per the official description, here is some of what you can expect to see coming up:

“For these young women, growing up in Gilead is all they have ever known, having no tangible memories of the outside world prior to their indoctrination into this life … Facing the prospect of being married off and living a life of servitude, they will be forced to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

The Testaments is of course based on the work of Margaret Atwood, and we do hope that moving forward, there are a few more details now about what is coming up next.

When is it going to premiere?

Well, this remains to be seen but for the time being, we are hoping to see the series arrive at some point in 2026 — and that does not feel like an altogether crazy thing. Why would we think this at this particular point in time?

