The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss talks ‘hope’

With the premiere of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 coming to Hulu in just a matter of days, there is so much to be excited for. Yet, at the same time, you could say that there are reasons for concern as well. This is the final chapter of a series that has had its fair share of rough moments.

So, is that going to be the same across all of the remaining episodes? We do tend to think that there will be an element of this. However, there could still be some moments where you start to have a rare thing within this world — hope for the future.

Speaking per TV Insider about some of what is coming, Elisabeth Moss had the following to say when asked what viewers should take away from the series:

“I hope that they take hope … I hope that they take a feeling there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and I hope that it’s the beginning of a story as well as an end.”

What Moss is saying here is ultimately rather simple: Whatever happens here may carry into The Testaments in some form, even if this particular version of the Gilead story comes to an end. We do think that June is a revolutionary, and she is going to be doing whatever she can in order to stage a rebellion. How that comes around certainly remains to be seen. We know that her and Serena were on the train together at the end of last season, so where will things pick up? Is there going to be some sort of time jump? We’re sure that the show will waste little time when it comes to giving us answers…

