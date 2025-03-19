The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 trailer: The rebellion is here

As we await the launch of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu next month, we are grateful to finally have new footage. So, what have we learned?

Well, first and foremost, it does appear as though the final battle is going to be here between June and many others over the future of Gilead. Can she actually topple this horrific place with the help of a massive rebellion? We know that season 5 ended with her and Serena aboard a train, but who says that they are going to reach their intended destination?

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full-length trailer that does feature multiple Handmaids fighting back against Commanders and other oppressive forces in Gilead. Meanwhile, Commander Lawrence also has to reckon with what is in part his own creation. It seems like Serena is going to be preparing for a wedding; meanwhile, what is the future of Janine going to be? So much of the past season or so has revolved around a back-and-forth between her and Aunt Lydia. Yet, at the same time, we have no clear sense as to how everything is going to wrap up.

If there is one thing that we do have confidence of, it is that the events of this season are going to eventually lead to The Testaments — and of course, that potential follow-up project has a chance to further along the themes of this show. Ann Dowd is poised to return as Lydia, and that at least makes it clear that she is going to make it out of this series alive. Of course, there is a chance that she could still radically change…

