The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: D’Arcy Carden joins

Earlier this week, we finally learned when The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to premiere over on Hulu. Now, why not share some casting news?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, you are going to have a chance to see D’Arcy Carden of The Good Place, Barry, and A League of Their Own make some sort of guest-star appearance in the final season. The show has already been filmed so by virtue of that alone, we’re just waiting to see it on-screen.

So is there anything that we can assume at this point? Well, given that the Hulu series tends to be extremely dark, we see no real reason to think that this is going to change. We know that there are going to be various attempts to either topple or reform Gilead depending on what character you are talking about. Also, there is likely to be a lot of violence.

What is exciting about Carden’s role in particular is that for a lot of viewers out there, they are most familiar with her thanks to some comedic roles. This is a chance to flip that, and to bring something different to the screen than what we have seen before.

One more thing to keep in mind

While we are sure that The Handmaid’s Tale is going to have some closure when it comes to its own story, it is also going to carry things forward into The Testaments. That show appears to be as close to a sure thing as you are ever going to see, especially thanks to the Margaret Atwood source material and how successful the original show has been. After all, it helped to put Hulu on the map as a place for original content!

