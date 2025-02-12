The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date, first teaser revealed

We know that the wait has been incredibly long but today, great news was finally revealed for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6! Not only do we know when the series is actually going to be back, but we’ve also got a few more details here on what is to come.

So, where do we start off here? Well, it makes sense to note that the Elisabeth Moss series is going to be returning with what is its final chapter on April 8. The first three episodes are going to be available then and from there, you will have more weekly until the series finale in late May.

As for what lies ahead in terms of the story, we suggest that you check out the attached synopsis:

“June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

Can you really reform Gilead, or is it best to just burn the whole thing down? We do tend to think that there will be a lot of heated discussions between characters throughout the final chapter. The new teaser over at the link here does set the stage further for the story to come and while there are no huge spoilers within, you don’t really need that to know that this is going to be a transformative, emotional conclusion to this story.

Oh, and it remains possible that this show could set up the follow-up series The Testaments, though not too much has been confirmed on that as of yet.

