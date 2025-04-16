Based on a True Story canceled at Peacock; no season 3

Following two crazy seasons at Peacock, it appears that there will not be a chance to dive more into Based on a True Story for season 3.

According to a report from Variety, both this series and Mr. Throwback have been formally canceled at the streaming service. In the case of the latter, the news is not super-surprising, as we never imagined a comedy featuring a busy NBA star in Stephen Curry to be around for some incredibly long time. The Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina series, however, is a bit more of a surprise. Multiple parties involved in the show had expressed hope for one more season to tie up loose ends and ensure there was proper closure.

So why did Peacock pull the plug on the show at this point? Like many other streaming services out there, they do not release specific viewership and we are left to speculate. However, at the same time it is not crazy to suggest that numbers and financials played a role in this. We are almost six months removed now from the release of the second season and at this point, you could argue that the writing was somewhat on the wall; if they truly believed in the show, wouldn’t they have greenlit more at a certain point before now?

In the end, we have a hard time imagining another network or streamer picking the show up, mostly because the lack of a financial incentive is going to be there. We do realize that Cuoco has some other projects in the works, so there is a good chance that you will not be waiting for too long in order to see her.

