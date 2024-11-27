Based on a True Story season 3: Would it be the end?

Is there a chance that we are going to see a Based on a True Story season 3 on Peacock? For now, we are in wait-and-see mode … still.

Given the way in which season 2 ended, it certainly feels like there is room to explore a whole lot more with Nathan getting arrested and Matt now in the wind. How does Ava cope with all of this?

Well, rest assured at least of this: These are conversations that are already being had behind the scenes! To go along with that, there is a chance that when we do get a third season, it could be the final one. Speaking to TV Insider about both some story hopes and plans for a season 3, here is some of what Kaley Cuoco had to say on the matter:

“I want them to get in trouble or I want Matt to get in trouble… I’ve watched enough true crime to know anything can happen … We’d love to tie this up, have a third season… and have this perfect little couple of seasons of a show.”

We can certainly understand why Cuoco would want to leave this show on a high note, and also not be on another project that sticks around for some extremely long period of time. After all, she did a dozen seasons of The Big Bang Theory, and following that, she stuck around for a couple of seasons of The Flight Attendant. She does have another show in the works and beyond all of that, she continues to voice the title character over on Harley Quinn.

