Based on a True Story season 3: EP on possible Matt, Paige story

We know that as of this writing, there is no indicator that a Based on a True Story season 3 is going to be happening. Yet, there are still reasons for hope! The Kaley Cuoco – Chris Messina series certainly kept the door open for something more. After all, consider the fact that Matt set up Nathan! Not only is Messina’s character now arrested, but Matt has now taken off and has captured Paige, the sister of the deceased Chloe Lake who ended up being the copycat killer.

So will Paige somehow have a role to play in the story to come? Let’s just say that for now, there is a good chance of that…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for BASED ON A TRUE STORY coverage!

Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Annie Weisman had to say about what could be coming after this post-credits sequence:

You know, it feels like there is more story — potential of either teaming up, or a fight to the death between them. We’ll have to wait and see, but they’re definitely not done yet.

Obviously, there is only so much power that Weisman has in determining the future, but she can still be off somewhere and try to figure out what storylines at least make the most sense. She can do that and then in the end, we’ll have to see how things work out when it comes to the ratings. We do think that Based on a True Story could have a few more seasons, though we do tend to think that at some point, we’re going to see Nathan and Ava put themselves in such a hole that they end up getting killed.

Related – See some more talk now about whether a Based on a True Story season 3 could happen

What do you think the story could be for Matt on Based on a True Story season 3?

Do you think we will see more Paige? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments right now! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







