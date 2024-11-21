Based on a True Story season 3: Renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the debut of season 2 today on Peacock, are you going to see a Based on a True Story season 3 eventually happen?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is quite simple: As of right now, nothing has been confirmed at the streaming service. Is there a chance that more could be coming? Sure, especially when you consider here that the second season ends with a pretty big cliffhanger, the sort that could easily leave you eager for more.

So, if you want to see more of Based on a True Story happen, what needs to take place? Well, it is a combination of different things, but a lot of them start when it comes to down to total viewership. Peacock needs big numbers and beyond that, they need to see everyone check out the show from start to finish. That is the #1 way that you are going to be seeing more of it down the road.

Now, because we are talking here about a streaming show, we should go ahead and note that this is not the sort that has some sort of specific timetable attached to a renewal. Peacock could take months to figure this out and after that, it could be another couple of years before the show is back. Granted, with that being said it would benefit Based on a True Story to be back sooner rather than later, mostly because its seasons are so short that the longer there is a break between years, the more likely it is that a lot of people will eventually start to forget various things. That’s not that advantageous to a show like this, especially one that does have such a cliffhanger.

Without giving anything away regarding season 2, the biggest thing we want for season 3 is quite simple: For the show to go even bigger with some of its risks — and also its humor.

Do you want to see a Based on a True Story season 3 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







