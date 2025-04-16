Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 spoilers: A friendship tested

Next week on NBC, you are going to see Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 — so what is the main focus going to be here?

Well, let’s just put it this way: If you love drama, we tend to think that “The Stories We Tell Ourselves” are going to provide this for you and then some. However, it is a different sort of drama than what we typically see. Rather than our main point of intrigue being about a medical case here, it is actually more based around the relationship between two longtime characters in Maggie and Goodwin. They are a part of a select group of people who have been around here from the early beginning, and of course we want to see them all get along. Of course, that is just not possible in this world all of the time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 synopsis with some more information all about what is ahead:

04/23/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie and Goodwin’s friendship is tested as tensions rise during the nurses union’s negotiations with the hospital. Ripley and Archer treat a skateboarder struck by an emergency vehicle. Frost helps a young boy abandoned by his mother. TV-14

Of course, this is a reminder that there will be plenty of medical crises still around so really, that is not something that you have to worry about. You’re going to have a little bit of everything mixed in!

Following this story, here is what we will say about the rest of Chicago Med this season — there is no new episode set for April 30. However, the series will be back in early May and with that, you will get installments weekly until we get around to the finale.

Related – Check out more news on the Chicago Med finale and what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 19 on NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







