Chicago Med season 10 finale spoilers: Cliffhanger incoming?

As many of you may be aware at this point, the Chicago Med season 10 finale is poised to arrive on NBC next month. Is it going to be dramatic? You better believe it, and there is also a good chance at some sort of cliffhanger at the tail end of it.

Now, we are well-aware of the fact that there is no official renewal at the moment. Yet, at the same time, that feels like a foregone conclusion. There is a reason to think that news will be coming before too long there, and you just have to prepare for whatever is coming in terms of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

So what more can we say about the plotline for the finale? Without further ado, let’s go ahead and turn over to showrunner Allen MacDonald! Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what he had to say all about what is coming up:

“Circumstance forces Dr. Charles to face a dark legacy in his family; Goodwin confronts her demons as she makes some deeply difficult decisions, both personal and professional; and there will also be some unexpected faces returning … The final minutes of the hour will have some big shocks with lasting ripple effects … It’s going to be a very long summer for Chicago Med fans!“

Now, what more could you actually want from an episode like this? The whole goal of a show like this is to keep you watching and by virtue of that, it makes sense that there be a way to keep you excited for several weeks or months to come. A season 11, more than likely, is going to premiere either in late September or early October.

Related – Learn a little bit more entering the next Chicago Med episode as well

What do you think we could see at the end of the Chicago Med season 10 finale?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







