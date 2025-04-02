Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, are you eager to get a Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 return date? What about the story itself?

First and foremost here, let’s just go ahead and hand over some of the unfortunate news: There is no new installment next week! Hopefully this will be one of the last breaks in the action this season, as we know there are a few more stories still to air. (Other hiatuses would likely just depend on when certain episodes are ready to go.)

So what can we say about the return of Chicago Med on April 16? Well, the title for the upcoming story is “Together One Last Time,” and the synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage:

04/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Hannah makes a tough call to save a life. Frost and Ripley treat a young boy with a snake bite. Archer gives Naomi a patient to handle on her own on her last day in the E.D. TV-14

On paper, this does at least feel like a relatively normal episode of the medical drama and with that, we aren’t getting something specific to just one character. We do hope that “The Book of Archer” does actually set the stage in some way for whatever we do end up seeing when we get around to the end of the season, and it’d also be nice to get something similar down the line.

As for the long-term future here…

Well, here is your reminder that there is no official Chicago Med renewal yet, but we remain very-much optimistic that more is coming. Why wouldn’t we, especially when you consider how great this series has been over the years?

Is there anything that you are most eager to see as we prepare for Chicago Med season 10 episode 18 over on NBC?

