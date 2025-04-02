Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 return date: Boden returns

We know that Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 is poised to deliver some pretty awesome stuff. However, you will be waiting a while to see it.

For those unaware, NBC is not airing new installments of any of the Chicago shows next week, and the plan instead is bringing all three of them back on April 16 with what will hopefully be the home stretch of the story. We have not seen Eamonn Walker back all season, but we do tend to think this return will be worth the wait. After all, he is going to be responsible for looking back at a major incident that transpires in the field.

Speaking to TVLine about this Chicago Fire story and what is to come, here is what Dermot Mulroney (who plays Dom Pascal) had to say:

“They didn’t pull any punches the way they designed this episode. In brief, there’s an incident that goes really badly, and so, the Deputy Commissioner, Boden himself, has to come in and investigate what went wrong. So he’s asking questions of each of the people in the house about how it went down, and it gets really intense, of course, because of his allegiances. All of that comes through in an amazing episode that’s written from a couple of different perspectives of the same event.”

Just from reading this alone, it feels clear that we’re going to see something different from what we are used to here — and isn’t there something exciting about that? We always do enjoy it when the writers find a way to shake up the traditional format, especially since we have seen that happen on so many different occasions over the years.

Following this, here is your reminder that there are a few more installments coming — there is no formal news yet about the finale, but hopefully that changes soon.

