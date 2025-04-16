Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 4/16/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with that, is there more we can say about Chicago PD and Chicago Fire?

Before we go further into this, let’s just start off here by sharing some of the great news: After a week off on April 9, all three series are coming back in a matter of hours! Over the course of the three hours, you are going to see emotional storylines and also some happy returns. When the case of Fire, for example, Boden is back for the first time this season. Meanwhile, over on PD there is a big return here for Chapman.

Want to learn more about what is to come? Then go ahead and see synopses for all three below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 18, “Together One Last Time” – 04/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Hannah makes a tough call to save a life. Frost and Ripley treat a young boy with a snake bite. Archer gives Naomi a patient to handle on her own on her last day in the E.D. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18, “Post-Mortem” – Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril.

Chicago PD season 12 episode 18, “Demons” – Voight and Chapman work together to uncover Deputy Chief Reid’s shadow dealings as Reid assigns Intelligence to a carjacking case.

So what more is coming up after the fact here? Well, we can go ahead and note that there are new episodes coming on April 23 but beyond that, there will be a brief hiatus on April 30? From there, the shows will return in early May and that’s where you will get stories straight through until finale week.

Is there anything that you more want to see across Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD over the course of the night?

What episode do you think stands out the most to you? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

