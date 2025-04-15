Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 spoilers: James Marsden set

Even though we are only two episodes into Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 at Apple TV+, we know already that season 2 is coming!

With that in mind, why not go ahead and celebrate some casting news? For everyone who loved Paradise on Hulu, this is especially great given that we are talking about James Marsden coming on board the show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

According to a new report from Deadline, Marsden is poised to be a series regular on the second season of the Jon Hamm drama, where he is “believed to be playing a guy who comes from money and has a relationship with Samantha (Olivia Munn).” How that relates to the rest of the people within this world is still to be seen.

The early renewal of Your Friends & Neighbors for a season 2 shows further the tremendous amount of faith that the series would become a hit, and we understand why. This is the first TV starring role for Hamm since Mad Men, and it comes from a tried-and-true TV formula of a desperate man diving into unethical waters over time. The Breaking Bad comparisons are clear, though in this case there is nothing about Coop that suggests his life is in danger. Instead, he is just trying to keep the facade of his high-class lifestyle going for as long as possible.

Because of filming for the second season starting off as early as it did, we have every reason to think the show will be back in 2026. Shorter breaks between seasons is something that Apple TV+, alongside a number of other streaming services, should really emphasize. We know Severance was able to bring a lot of people back, but does that mean other shows will?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering the next Your Friends & Neighbors episode

What are you most eager to see from James Marsden on Your Friends & Neighbors?

Did you enjoy the first two episodes? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







