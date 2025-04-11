Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 3 air date, details

Following the big two-part premiere on Apple TV+ this week, why not look more towards Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 3?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth noting here that the streaming service is utilizing a similar schedule here to what we tend to see with most of their shows at this point. You get two episodes to start you off and get you hooked; from here, things shift over to a weekly model the rest of the way. The first season has in total nine episodes, and it has already been renewed for another season. In other words, it is pretty clear that the powers-that-be have high hopes for Jon Hamm and the rest of the cast to deliver!

Below, you can see the full Your Friends & Neighbors season 1 episode 3 synopsis with some more insight all about what else is ahead:

Nick throws a party for the neighborhood men, leading to tension between Coop and Paul. The women take a self-defense class.

We know that for Hamm’s character of Coop here, so much of the joy of this show is going to be largely all about whether or not he can keep up his act. After all, he tends to think that he can routinely rob the rich of their belongings, as they have so much of it that it will be almost impossible for them to notice. This is a worthwhile premise for the show, but whether or not this works in the long-term is a totally different story altogether. We do think that some people could get suspicious, with his fence for stolen goods already acting that way to a certain extent.

To date, Your Friends & Neighbors has built itself a solid foundation; we just have to wait and see if it can keep going.

