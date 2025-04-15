SWAT season 8 episode 18 spoilers: More news on ‘Exploited’

Friday night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see SWAT season 8 episode 18 — so what sort of big stories are ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Exploited” is going to be a pretty dangerous hour of television for Hondo and the rest of the team. After all, they have to take on multiple threats at the same time and in the midst of all this, there are some personal stories, as well. This is one of those hours that has to cover a lot of ground; after all, remember that there are only a handful of episodes left until the series finale. Shouldn’t all of these matter in a big way?

Below, you can see the full SWAT season 8 episode 18 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

“Exploited” – When a violent shooting rocks a Los Angeles nightclub, Hondo and 20-Squad are thrust into the dark world of sex trafficking, going head-to-head with a notorious biker club as they race to find a missing girl. Meanwhile, a figure from Alfaro’s past resurfaces, raising the question of whether his wounds run too deep for forgiveness, and deputy chief Bennett pushes commander Hicks to the breaking point, on S.W.A.T., Friday, April 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for whether or not these stories are going to be wrapped up before the hour is done, let’s just say that we are worried about Hicks and at this point honestly, it is hard not to be!

