The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on Joel’s guilt

We knew entering The Last of Us season 2 that Joel Miller was going to be someone in a really complicated position. He obviously wanted to move past what happened at the end of the season 1 finale and the lie that he told … but is that really possible?

Well, at this given point in the story (following the premiere) we know that there is an extreme amount of tension between him and Ellie. Why is that? There is nothing on-screen that suggests that she knows, at least as of right now, what really happened back at the hospital. Yet, she may sense that something is wrong. Joel is sitting around, trying to be helpful, but perhaps in the process of that, not really acting like himself. Ellie may recognize that something is wrong but at the same time, is still really struggling in order to place it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional THE LAST OF US reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a new video in which Pedro Pascal discusses what is going on with his character this season — and in particular, the idea that he can have what he wants while wrestling with the consequences of it. The idea that he perhaps sacrificed the future of humanity for Ellie is a really heavy burden to carry, especially when you are keeping it to yourself.

As of right now in the season, we are sitting around waiting for the metaphorical dam to break between these characters … and that is a clear reminder of whatever sort of heartbreak could be coming. This is not an easy place to be, but this show is all about a hard journey, actions, and also consequences. After all, Abby is still out there, and we know already just how she feels about Joel…

Related – Get more news now all about The Last of Us

What do you want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2 when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







