Found season 2 episode 20 return date over at NBC

After you see tonight on NBC, do you want to see the Found season 2 episode 20 return date? Is the show’s atypical schedule continuing?

First things first, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no new installment on Thursday in the show’s typical timeslot. That is being reserved instead for the Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere, and that is the reason why the Shanola Hampton drama is airing tonight in the first place. It has a 22-episode order, and the folks at the network want to get all of it out there before we get around to sweeps.

What may be a slight bummer for some people to find out here is rather simple: There is no new Found on NBC come April 24, either. For the time being, the plan is for the show to come back on May 1, and there should be new installments from then until the end of the season.

So if you are curious as to what we can say about the future, it goes a little like this — “Missing While Independent” is the title, and the synopsis below better sets the stage:

A missing person flyer draws Margaret into a case about a missing woman with Down syndrome; previously missing persons from M&A’s old cases resurface; Sir negotiates the terms of his case; Dhan makes headway in determining Jamie’s identity.

Of course, we do think that over the remaining hours, we are going to be seeing so much more in the way of chaos, drama, and perhaps jaw-droppers. Until we hear otherwise, we certainly think that things are going to end here with some sort of big-time cliffhanger for a possible season 3.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 20 when it does eventually arrive?

