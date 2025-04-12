Found season 3, Brilliant Minds season 2: Studio head talks odds

At the time of this writing, we recognize that NBC has yet to make a firm decision about Found and Brilliant Minds. In the case of the former, you have a show that is in the midst of an epic 22-episode order after a successful first season. With the latter, you have a freshman series that has been off the air for several months. We do tend to think that a decision will be made sooner rather than later … but what will it be?

Well, for the time being, we can at least say that studio Warner Bros. TV is hoping to do more of both shows — and have even planned with that in mind.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline on the subject, here is some of what Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, had to say about what is happening behind the scenes:

They’re going through all of their internal deliberation processes. We have presented a Season 2 overview for Brilliant Minds and a Season 3 overview for Found and got great response from the creative teams on both. We’re optimistic. It comes back to what I had said earlier, which is, we believe that we are delivering the best quality programming, and that is what gives us the courage to continue to move forward in a space that is increasingly competitive. And we are also very adept at Warner Bros. We know how to produce things at a low price point, at a high price point, and everything in between. So we feel like even in the even in this era where broadcast belts are getting tighter, we still feel like we can do an excellent job, even within budget constraints.

Given that ratings for network TV is going to be smaller and smaller in the years ahead most likely, having a tight budget is important — even if we wish it wasn’t. Both of these series remain on the bubble and regrettably, that could be the case for a while.

Related – Be sure to get more news now entering the next Found episode right now

Do you think that a Found season 3 or a Brilliant Minds season 2 will happen at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







