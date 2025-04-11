Found season 2 episode 19 return date at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, let’s just say there could very much enthusiasm for Found season 2 episode 19. With that being said, there is a twist that we need to throw into the equation here.

So what are we talking about here? It is worth noting that we really should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here now. Namely, that you could be waiting a little less time than usual in order to see the show back on the air. The plan is for the next installment, which carries with it the title of “Missing While a Casualty,” to air moving into Monday, April 14. Why so soon? Well, the simplest answer that we can offer at present is just that it makes the most sense for the powers-that-be to do this given that Law & Order: Organized Crime will be taking its spot on the 17th. This ensures that the Shanola Hampton series stays largely on the same schedule as its other Thursday-night counterparts.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not go ahead and set the stage for the story to come? Below, you can see the full Found season 2 episode 19 synopsis with some more insight now all about what is ahead:

04/14/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : M&A attempts to find a father who was reported deceased and is the only viable organ donor for his ailing son. New details around Sir’s accomplice fuels the manhunt for their arrest. Details of Jaime’s childhood kidnapping are revealed. TV-14

What is coming up after the fact here?

Well, be prepared for a hiatus. Not only is there no new episode of Found on April 17, but it appears as though the entire NBC lineup will be off on the 24th. This means that early May could be when the shows come back and from there, you could see a run of stories leading into the finale.

What do you most want to see moving into Found season 2 episode 19 over at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







