Will Trent season 3 episode 15 spoilers: Murder in paradise
As we look a little bit more towards Will Trent season 3 episode 15, are we going to see something that actually feels like The White Lotus?
Well, let’s just say this — some of the early details about “The Most Beautiful, Fierce, Smart, Powerful Creature in the Whole World” (quite a title), we could be seeing a murder at an idyllic location. Of course, the Mike White – HBO show is far from the first to utilize this as a trend. Stories like this have been around almost as long as television; meanwhile, there is literally a British show titled Death in Paradise that has been around for more than a decade. The fun of this particular episode is just going to be getting a chance to see everything through a Will Trent lens.
Below, you can see full details all about Will Trent season 3 episode 15 courtesy of the attached synopsis:
Amanda and Evelyn Mitchell’s idyllic getaway takes a dark turn when a shocking murder is discovered at their luxury resort. Meanwhile, back home, Angie faces the emotional strain of a family member’s unstable health conditions.
Now, here is where we should remind you that there are only three more episodes to go this season after this one — by virtue of that, there is all sorts of good stuff around the corner. Be prepared for a lot of drama for sure, but also action, some comedy, and maybe a little bit of romance. What is so great about this series in general is that there are so many different genres it throws at you at once — you really just have to prepare for that and then some.
