Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

As we get further and further into the month of April, are we going to be getting something more when it comes to Twisted Metal season 2?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting the following: Peacock has already confirmed that the Anthony Mackie show will be on the air at some point this summer. You do not have to worry too much about that; instead, just wonder as to when in the summer we’re going to see the show arrive.

For the time being, we will go ahead and state that we would not be shocked if a season 2 premiere date comes out either this month or at some point in May, with the show itself returning in either July or August. If there was ever a program out there that screams “summer TV release,” isn’t it Twisted Metal? This is a series that is stuffed full of action, humor, and popcorn entertainment. It would also make some sense for them to launch it around the same time that Poker Face season 2 winds down.

Unpopular opinion time

Wouldn’t it be better if Twisted Metal did not air all of the second season at once? If there is a problem the first season had, it was that it came and went in the blink of an eye. If you consider the year so far, many of the biggest hits have been The White Lotus, Severance, and now The Last of Us — shows that you can watch on a weekly basis. You get more of a community experience from these, and we do think that there is a little bit of value in that.

