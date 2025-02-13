Twisted Metal season 2 teaser hints at premiere date

We’ve said for weeks now that it would be smart for Peacock to set up Twisted Metal season 2 leading up to the launch of Captain America: Brave New World. Why not use one Anthony Mackie property in order to promote another?

Well, let’s just go ahead and hand down some of the good news now: We at least have a slightly better sense as to when the video-game adaptation will be back.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a quick look at what Twisted Metal is going to bring you. This is a story that looks to be bringing the show closer to the video-game source material. There is a lot of action coming, but are we going to learn more about John Doe at the same time? Let’s hope so, mostly because we would love to dive deeper into why he wants to keep doing this.

Season 2 is going to be coming to Peacock this summer, and of course we hope that the show is going to live up to some of the hype that we’ve got for it in our mind.

When will we end up seeing an actual date be announced?

We do think that we’ll probably get some more specifics before the end of the spring. The only reason that we tend to think that we got something this early was strictly for publicity. This gives Mackie fans a chance to watch season 1, if they haven’t already, and brace for what is next.

Personally, we hope that there is a different sort of launch this coming time — we don’t think that putting all the episodes at once is helpful to drawing buzz.

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2 when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

