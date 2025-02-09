Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

As we get further and further into the month of February 2025, is more news on Twisted Metal season 2 on the horizon? What more can we say?

Well, as per usual, there is so much to get into here, but the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple. Production has been done for a little while! Not only that, but we tend to think that everyone is working behind the scenes to get the series ready to go.

Now, here is where we would say that it makes at least some logic to get a premiere date out there for the show sooner rather than later. It begins with the fact that Captain America: Brave New World is going to be premiering on February 14, which just so happens to also star Anthony Mackie. If there is a great way for there to be some cross-promotion here, isn’t this it? Or, at the very least, we do think it would be smart for a Twisted Metal teaser to get out there sooner rather than later.

So while we can’t sit here and say that we feel super-confident that there is a big announcement coming in the near future, we are at least feeling cautiously optimistic that we are going to be learning something more soon. Even if it is not a full-on premiere-date announcement, it does feel like there’s some logic in Netflix starting to narrow it down. Even if they don’t opt to hand over any real specifics here, we are in a spot where we are going to take whatever we can get.

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2 whenever it does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

