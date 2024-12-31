Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: A reveal this winter?

Is there any chance at all that we’re going to get a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the winter? Well, it is certainly something worth thinking about already, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, here is your customary reminder that filming for the Anthony Mackie show has already concluded, and has actually been done for months now. By virtue of that, we do think we’re at a point where discussions on possible dates are going to become increasingly active.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess for some additional TV discussions!

So does any of this mean that something is coming in terms of a premiere date this winter? Hardly. We do still think that for the next few months, the biggest priority here is going to be post-production and making sure that the reminder of this story is 100% nailed. After all, there may still be a considerable amount of time after the fact to focus on when to bring the show back.

Also, we don’t want to lose the fact that Twisted Metal is one of those series that ultimately feels best as a summer program — because of that, we wouldn’t be shocked if Peacock holds this until June or July, and then announces a release date around April.

No matter when the series returns…

Just remember here that the main focus of the story is going to seemingly be all about what happens with John Doe now that he is closer to the proper tournaments that we know from the games. There is a big reason why Calypso was cast, and we certainly do think that we are going to have a chance to see Sweet Tooth, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some additional thoughts right now regarding Twisted Metal, including some other thoughts on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2 when it eventually arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates very-much on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







