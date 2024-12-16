Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: December 2024 update

Is there a chance that a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date gets announced before we get to the end of December? Obviously, we understand anyone out there wanting some news on the Anthony Mackie series at this point.

After all, consider the following here: The first season aired well over a year ago, and you may have heard already that the next season is done production. That alone feels like enough to leave people chomping at the bit and eager for what is next.

In theory, you could argue that there could be more news on Twisted Metal out there before the end of the year — but we tend to think it is unlikely for a multitude of reasons. For starters, this show just feels like summer television at its finest — also, it probably needs a little while longer in post-production. We’ll be happy if it arrives before May or June, especially when you consider the fact that Mackie will be in the headlines for a good chunk of the next several months thanks to Marvel. Why not embrace that added publicity?

As for what the second season is going to be all about, of course we certainly expect that Sweet Tooth is still going to be a major part of the story. Meanwhile, you will be introduced to the show’s version of Calypso, and a story that should lean a little more into the tournament that actually existed within the video games. The first season in a lot of ways was a prequel to a lot of stuff that happened in the original material, so we are just waiting to dive into a world that is so much bigger and crazier.

What are you most eager to see on Twisted Metal season 2 when it finally comes back?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, stay tuned here for some more updates over the weeks ahead.

