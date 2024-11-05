Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

Is there a chance we are going to get a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date at some point in the near future at Peacock? For now, what we know is this: There is a lot to look forward to all across the board! This season should be bigger, crazier, and more like the games than anything that we saw in season 1.

Now with that being said, are we going to be getting some more news over the course of the next few months? There is a lot to get into here.

First and foremost here, let’s point out that production for the Anthony Mackie series has seemingly just wrapped and with that, everyone can now transition into editing. Visual effects are being added, and there is a lot of work that still needs to be done.

In a post on Instagram, executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith confirmed the end of filming with the following message:

That’s a wrap on production of Twisted Metal s2! Enjoy these non-spoiler pictures, including me watching our final shot of the season. We went out with a bang!

This production was unforgettable. Our incredibly talented cast and crew brought the thunder and helped deliver something truly special. A huge thank you to everyone who helped make this season even bigger than the first one.

For the time being, our hope is that the second season is going to be airing in the summer, especially since this is the sort of show that works really well around this time of the year. With us getting a chance to see an iconic game character in Calypso, the car battles are going to be bigger than ever.

Oh, and of course we do still think that Sweet Tooth is going to be out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

