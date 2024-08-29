Twisted Metal season 2 spoilers: Meet some new faces!

Just in case you wanted some more reasons to be excited about Twisted Metal season 4, why not share more of the latest casting news? There is, after all, quite a bit more to get into here!

According to a new report from Deadline, you are going to see the likes of Saylor Bell Curda, Michael James Shaw and Lisa Gilroy on board the next season of the video-game adaptation. However, there is not too much that can be said about another key question at the moment: Who some of these people are actually going to play.

Of course, our hope here is that moving into this season, we are going to see a story that is even more faithful in some ways to what we saw within the games, with John Doe (Anthony Mackie) taking part in what feels like a proper and hyper-dangerous Twisted Metal competition. Luckily, we see no real evidence at all that the powers-that-be are going to stray from this. Instead, there’s a chance that we will be able to simply see a ton of demolition, the return of Sweet Tooth (he’s not gone — how can he be?), and also the formal arrival of Calypso, a big bad who is being played on the show by Barry alum Anthony Carrigan.

For those who are not aware, the second season is currently in production; given that the first season ended up being one of the most pleasant surprises of 2023, we hope that the series can keep up this momentum when it eventually comes back. Why shouldn’t it, given that it still has the potential to bring a lot of great action and drama to the table? Also, there’s a good chance it will keep making you laugh.

