Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: Is it 2025 bound?

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing Twisted Metal season 2 premiere at some point next year? At some point, that feels clear — but can you really bank on it?

If you are somewhat concerned about the long-term future of this show at this point, let’s be clear — we more than get it. This is an era where shows are taking incredibly long to come out and we would more than understand if you are feeling impatient and/or frustrated. However, just remember that this has been a difficult past year, and there are a lot of delays that were brought on by the strikes last year. Let’s just rejoice in the fact right now that new episodes are in the works and with that in mind, there is so much to be excited for!

2025 is a pretty broad window, and we wish that we could narrow things down further. However, this is where we have to remind you that there are a lot of different scenarios that are at play at this point. Even when the second season is done, Peacock could hold onto it for a while and then bank it when the timing feels right. However, at the same time they may not wait too long. The first season was a solid hit, and it also makes sense to launch fairly soon after the next Captain America movie to capitalize on Anthony Mackie’s star power.

So when you do see more of Twisted Metal next year, remember that a lot of the story will probably be geared around an actual tournament. This is one that will probably be a little more similar to what the video games were, with familiar characters including Calypso front and center. Who else is excited for what Anthony Carrigan does there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

