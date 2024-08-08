Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about a Twisted Metal season 2 premiere date at some point between now and the end of August? Of course, we’d love to get it … but are we actually going to?

Well, the first order of business that we should go ahead and share here is that unfortunately, the return of the Anthony Mackie series is a rather long time away. It’s certainly not going to be the rest of the year and by virtue of that, we’re in for a super-long wait! The earliest we imagine the series coming back is either in the spring or summer of next year, so think about a premiere-date announcement coming your way in the winter or spring of 2025.

Now, is there at least a chance that we’re going to hear something more about the series this month? We tend to think so and if it happens, there’s a good chance that it will be tied to casting. The new season should actually be pretty action-packed and more similar to the games than what we had in season 1. If you were not aware of it already, the synopsis below works to set the stage:

Following the finale of season one, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including in the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Given how pleasant a surprise the first season was when it comes to near-constant entertainment, we’re pretty confident some awesome stuff is on the way now.

Related – See more news on Twisted Metal season 2, including the start of production

What do you most want to see moving into Twisted Metal season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







