Twisted Metal season 2 filming begins; premiere date hopes

We recognize fully that it has been a pretty long wait, but there is great news to share today on the Twisted Metal season 2 front. After all, filming is underway in Toronto!

Over the next several months, be prepared to see Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and the rest of the cast do whatever they can in order to ensure that we’re getting another great chapter of the story. The first season proved to be an extremely-fun thrill ride and worthy of the video-game source material. We saw that with extra-special praise given that this was not an altogether easy show to adapt given how action-heavy and story-light the games sometimes were.

So what is the second season going to look like? Per PWInsider, the following synopsis sets the stage:

Following the finale of season one, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including in the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, the vigilante Dollface.

This season of Twisted Metal is actually feel a lot closer to the games than what you saw in the first season, and we welcome the craziness that will be resented as a result. This is going to be a fun, funny, and chaotic story coming up.

So, when is the series going to be coming back?

Well, at the moment summer 2025 feels like a fair estimation, given that even once the episodes are done in production, they will need to be edited and put together properly. This is not something that you can just hurry together!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

