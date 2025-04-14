Law & Order season 24: The reason for SVU crossover

Later this week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see a big two-part crossover between Law & Order season 24 and SVU. Of course, this is a potential way to boost ratings for both shows, while also setting the stage for the premiere of Organized Crime season 5 that same night. (Remember, the first episode is airing on NBC, while the rest of the season is exclusive to Peacock.)

So, creatively, what was the reason to make this happen at this point in the spring? As is often the case, the two-parter really was born out of some creative conversations.

Speaking on this subject further as a part of a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what executive producer Rick Eid had to say:

“Mariska filmed a few scenes with us at L&O earlier this season, and we knew we wanted to see Maura and Mariska together again on the screen. So both writers’ rooms came up with a storyline in mind, which also teamed up our lead ADAs Price and Carisi [played by Hugh Dancy and Peter Scanavino] for some terrific courtroom moments.”

Of course, having some great actors work together is always notable, and we can buy the idea of that alone being reason enough to make this event happen. We also tend to think that over the course of the two hours, most of the loose ends are going to be tied up.

Yet, at the same time, could there easily be more of these events? That feels like a sure thing, so long as both of them get renewed! Nothing has been officially confirmed there as of yet, but it would honestly be shocking if that did not happen.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

