Law & Order season 24 episode 19: The SVU season 26 crossover

For those of you who are not currently aware, Law & Order season 24 episode 19 next week is going to be pretty darn special. What’s the reason for that?

Well, let’s just put this in rather simple terms here for a moment: We are on the cusp of getting to see an epic two-part crossover event with this show and SVU. You may have heard a few things about this already, but we are just glad in general to get this at all. Just remember for a moment that there are not a lot of shows that have a real opportunity to do this, and we’ve seen that the Dick Wolf universe has found ways over time to make them entertaining and dramatic.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Do you want to learn a little bit more all about what is ahead here? Well, without further ado, be sure to share details about both of these stories below…

Play with Fire, Part 1 – 04/17/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A mysterious phone call to Capt. Benson of the SVU leads detectives to the scene of a brutal murder. TV-14

Play with Fire, Part 2 – 04/17/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When the SVU and the 2-7 uncover a pattern of rape and murder targeting marginalized women, Carisi and ADA Price team up to charge the suspect with multiple crimes. TV-14

So what is ahead after the fact here?

Based on most of the guides that we have seen at present here, it does appear as though we are going to be getting a little bit of a break on April 24. From there, you will see the Law & Order franchise return on May 1, where there will be new episodes weekly for the rest of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on the Law & Order: Organized Crime premiere

What do you most want to see on the Law & Order – SVU crossover event next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







