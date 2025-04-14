Night Court season 3: Simon Helberg. Raegan Revord appearing

While it remains to be seen whether or not Night Court gets renewed for a season 4 at NBC, the series is looking to end season 3 with a bang. Or, to be more specific, a big bang.

According to a report from Deadline, Melissa Rauch’s former The Big Bang Theory co-star Simon Helberg (Howard) is going to be appearing in what is being described as a “game-changing cameo,” one that could significantly alter things for Rauch’s Abby moving forward. Given that Howard and Bernadette were together for so many years on the CBS sitcom, this is probably the most-fun casting that Night Court could come up with. We’re also sure that nobody wanted to rush into this guest spot too early to make sure that the new show could stand on its own.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more TV reactions and reviews!

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not get to some bonus casting news as well! The aforementioned site has also confirmed that former Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord is going to also be appearing in the finale as Shelby, described as “a teenage runaway inclined to marry her soulmate.” This is an apparent homage to a Michael J. Fox episode from the original show. Revord has also been recurring as of late as Missy on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, meaning that she is still more attached to the larger Sheldon-verse than almost anyone at this point.

Will these castings bring NBC more viewers? It’s at least giving them the best possible chance, especially since the network does not have to make a decision on a renewal until after the finale airs. Along the way there are still some more stories to come, so consider that something else to be excited about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now entering the next Night Court episode

What are you the most excited to see on Night Court over the rest of season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







