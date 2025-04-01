Night Court season 3 episode 15 return date over at NBC

Following what you saw tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Night Court season 3 episode 15 return date? What about the rest of the season?

There are of course a number of things worth getting into here, but we should start by just getting the unfortunate truth out of the way — namely, that you are going to be waiting a good while now to get the cast and crew back on the air. There is no new installment next week and beyond that, there is also not going to be one moving into the week after. At this point, it looks as though the plan is for some more courtroom chaos to emerge when we get around to Tuesday, April 22.

So what does the rest of the schedule look like? While there is no season 3 episode 15 synopsis as of right now, it appears as though there are four more episodes to come. The plan is for there to be one on April 22 and then the 29th, and this leads up to there being a two-episode finale event on May 6.

Hopefully at some point between now and the end of April, we are also going to get more insight all about the following super-important question: Are you going to get a chance to see a Night Court season 4? We are doing our best to be hopeful for the future. Yet, we do have a certain amount of self-awareness that anything can still happen, as the show’s future is probably going to come down to a combination of a couple of different things. Live ratings are going to be the first thing to matter here but beyond just that, you also have to think about streams over on Peacock.

