The Last of Us season 2 premiere: What is Abby’s motive?

The events of The Last of Us season 2 premiere offered up a combination of drama and world-building; with that, we also met Abby.

In the opening moments of the first episode last night, we saw an introduction to Kaitlyn Dever’s character via a scene that was new to the story. It gave us at least a small window into what is motivating her — she wants Joel dead, and she also clearly is willing to do more or less whatever she can to try and make that happen. What we are getting at here is that this is a really dark storyline about revenge, and it seems like she and her crew are now outside of Jackson. It may be just a matter of time before she heads inside.

So is there any way that we are meant to relate to Abby? Obviously, this is one of the big challenges that the show has to figure out, but it also does seem like the creative team is already working to make that happen. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaitlyn Dever herself explains how you can at least access some of what her character is feeling:

“The way into Abby is knowing how grief feels and how loss affects you, especially in the immediate aftermath … There’s just this shock and this desire to make it all go away.”

Is she really going to be able to? That is of course the big question that needs to be answered, even if she does end up getting her revenge. There’s this whole expression about if you want revenge, you better dig two graves … and that could be a big part of the situation that we see moving forward.

