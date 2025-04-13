Matlock season 1 finale spoilers: EP on state of Matty, Olympia

We recognize at this point that the Matlock season 1 finale is going to be intense, shocking, and hopefully have one of the best cliffhangers out there. How can you not want that, given that surprises are one of the things that the CBS show does the best?

For the sake of this article, though, let’s just look more at the relationship between Matty and Olympia. The latter figured out much of the truth and in the aftermath of all of this, we are in a place now where she has been brought into the Kingston house. It remains to be seen if their friendship will ever be prepared but for now, they are prepared to work together.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman made it clear why it was so important to give Olympia time to figure things out with Matty, and then bring us to a huge two-part finale now:

“Before we get into the events of the finale — which have a lot of plot, a lot of resolution, and a lot of big, ‘Oh my gosh’ moments that are going to take us emotionally to different places — we needed an episode to really understand emotionally what’s at stake for these two women … That’s why the finale is going to be so fraught, because now they both know the truth, don’t trust each other, and have to work together — but can they? It puts everyone into this really cool pressure cooker.”

At this particular point, we do think that they can find common ground. It makes perfect sense for Olympia to feel betrayed and for a number of different reasons. Yet, at the same time, she may at least understand on an emotional level why Matty did what she did. For now, that could prove to be a guiding light.

