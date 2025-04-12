Matlock season 1 episode 18, 19 (finale): Is Julian the culprit?

As you brace yourselves in order to see the Matlock season 1 finale on CBS next week, there is without a doubt so much to be excited for! Yet, at the same time also some interesting mysteries.

With this in mind, it only makes sense to turn things over to the big mystery that has defined much of the season and, presumably, will also define this episode: Who is really behind the death of Matty’s daughter?

At this point, we more than understand why there would be a lot of attention pointed in the direction of Julian, especially when it comes to him having the trust-fund money — and there also being a fairly limited list of suspects at this point. Yet, at the same time, you do have to wonder here if there is more to this story than we even know at this point. Is there a chance that Senior is actually the one who hid the document? This, at least to us, would be the juiciest reveal just because it would involve a number of twists, while also opening the door for some sort of peace between Julian and Olympia down the road.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the Matlock season 1 finale promo, one that at least hints at the idea of some mutually assured destruction. Whether or not that actually happens remains to be seen, but without question it could be a great table-setter for what is sure to be a really exciting episode to better close everything off here. We are prepared for there to be a cliffhanger — even if the truth about the document is revealed, there is a chance another shocking element or two will be introduced.

