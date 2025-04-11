Matlock season 1 finale spoilers: The epic Matty, Olympia team-up

We know now that the Matlock season 1 finale is going to arrive in less than one week — so just how insane will things be?

Well, here is a fun tidbit all about this in general — according to a new piece over at TV Insider, the finale was meant to be just one episode before it was extended to two. This makes a great deal of sense when you consider that once upon a time, the Kathy Bates series was meant to just have 18 episodes. Now, we are getting a 19th that will air as a big two-hour event. There is so much to be excited about here, especially since it seems as though Matty and Olympia are now on the same page. Does the latter like the fact that the former told so many lies? Not so much but at this point, she at least understands it better.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman had to say about how the team-up between these two women could end up being pretty darn powerful and then some:

“Now that Olympia and Matty are working together, they are able to access answers that Matty was not able to get alone and drive towards figuring out who did what.”

Our general feeling here is that the first season is going to give us some answers regarding Matty’s daughter and what actually happened here. Yet, at the same time, there is something still to be said for introducing other variables and a big-time cliffhanger. The latter is almost certainly coming, and we know that Urman crafts these sort of things better than almost anyone.

