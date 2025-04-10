Matlock season 1 episode 18, 19 spoilers: The two-hour finale!

Next week on CBS, we hope that you are ready for all sorts of crazy stuff to happen — Matlock season 1 is about to wrap up! Episodes 18 and 19 are going to air back to back as an epic two-hour event, and we will see whether or not Matty can wrap up the season with some friends who are still on her side. Even though Olympia has figured some things out, that does not mean everything is revealed to the rest of the firm.

One thing that we do know already is that a season 2 has already been greenlit; by virtue of that, the pressure is off the producers to wrap up every single loose end under the sun. That means that there is a chance that we have some sort of big-time cliffhanger, and at this point, it wouldn’t be a surprised based on how these producers tend to do things. Remember that in a way, the entirety of the whole show was based on a huge twist from the jump!

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, be sure to see the full Matlock season 1 finale synopsis below:

“Tricks of the Trade – Part One” and “Tricks of the Trade – Part Two” – When Sarah’s client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter, on a special two-hour first season finale of the CBS Original Series MATLOCK, Thursday, April 17 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

No matter how the series ends for the spring, let’s just hope it sticks the landing. Nobody should be surprised that Kathy Bates is awesome here, but the writing and performances across the board have elevated this far beyond your typical network TV fare. That is something well worth being excited about.

