NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

As we brace ourselves in order to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 on CBS next week, of course there are a number of things to note!

So, where do we start? Well, it does only feel rick to kick things off with some notable intel as to where the story is starting. There are only two more episodes to go this season, and next week in general seems to be picking up where tonight leaves off. That means more of the Sandman case and beyond that, personal repercussions for most of the case. Remember that in general, the prequel is out to be a bit more serialized that the original show. There is a reason why Gibbs is telling us this story, and also why he chose to pick it up at this particular point. Much of it is about Lala Dominguez, but it is tied into some other things, as well.

To get a few more details all about what else is ahead, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Darlin,’ Don’t Refrain” – After the shocking developments in the Sandman case, the team works with the FBI to investigate further. While Wheeler struggles to hold onto his job, his family reaches a crisis point, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just like there are parts of episode 16 that are connected to episode 17, do not be shocked if there is an element of bleed-over that goes into the finale, as well. Remember that the show has been renewed for a season 2, so there could also be a cliffhanger there…

