NCIS: Origins season 1 finale spoilers: A big Lala story?

We do recognize at this point that we are going to be waiting a while longer to see the NCIS: Origins season 1 finale. However, is there a chance that we are going to get an answer to a central mystery? All signs seem to suggest that could be the case.

According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, the title for the upcoming big finale is “Cecilia.” Why does that matter so much? Well, let’s just go ahead and note here that this is the real first name for Lala Dominguez — who is the character at the center of the narrator Gibbs’ story. We learned that all the way back in the two-episode premiere and at this point, we are still waiting to see why she is so important to this story.

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that Lala clearly has some sort of personal impact on Gibbs’ life long-term. There has to be a reason why he never spoke about her in the present day, and we are certainly concerned about her ultimate fate. We do tend to think that there are going to be some emotional moments leading up to it. Why wouldn’t there be given the reflective nature of this show?

Is there a chance that some sort of big-time cliffhanger is coming?

While nothing may be altogether confirmed on that at the moment, it does feel like there is a legitimately good chance that this will be the case. After all, if you are CBS, don’t you want to do whatever you can to ensure that people keep on watching?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

