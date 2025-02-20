NCIS: Origins gets early season 2 renewal at CBS

If you have been eager to get more episodes within the world of NCIS: Origins, let’s just say that you have to be thrilled by the latest news today!

Even though the first season has yet to even wrap up on the network, we do now have some official confirmation that a season 2 is coming. This means that you can watch the rest of the prequel with confidence, and not have to worry too much about the future.

With all of that being said, we’ll admit that we have been pretty darn confident for weeks now that there would be more NCIS: Origins coming. However, we’ve also come to recognize that very few things within the world of television are an absolute certainty. For a prime example here, just reflect back for a moment on what happened with NCIS: Hawaii last year.

Unlike some of the other versions of this franchise, we don’t think that Origins is some sort of series that can be indefinite. We know where Gibbs’ story is going, but it does feel like there are years’ worth of stories that we can get to before we get around to an actual end.

As for when a second season could premiere…

Well, for the time being, it honestly feels like there is a pretty easy answer to that question: September or October. There is no reason, at least for now, to think that any drastic changes are ahead. A firm date will probably be revealed over the summer, but we should at least know come May whether or not the plan is to keep the series within its current Monday-night perch alongside the original.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

