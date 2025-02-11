NCIS season 22 episode 13 promo: Under the surface…

As we do try to get ourselves prepared to see NCIS season 22 episode 13 on CBS, the bad news is pretty darn clear: You will be waiting a while. The next installment is set for February 24, and we tend to think already that we are going to be seeing all sorts of crazy stuff insofar as the case.

After all, consider the following here: The team may be finding a skeleton submerged in a barrel! What in the world happened here? That is something that could be pretty tricky for the whole team to figure out…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a small look at what is coming up next, at least in terms of the super-disturbing case that all of the team is going to be up against at this point. Our hope is that at some point over the next week and a half, we are going to get a better sense of what else is coming up here, whether it be a synopsis or some sort of additional insight on some character spotlights. “Bad Blood” is the title for this story but unfortunately, there is not a whole lot else known about this as of right now.

While we are going to be doing some sort of brief hiatus here, rest assured that there is a lot of good stuff as we move forward — there is a lot of the season still left, and that’s something worthy of excitement! We know that there are also a lot of other long-term stories that are worthy of being paid off, and we are excited to get into all of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS, including what else you could expect moving forward

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 13 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







