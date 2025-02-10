NCIS season 22 episode 13 return date: ‘Bad Blood’

After what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want an NCIS season 22 episode 13 return date? Rest assured, we’ve got that within — and also more thoughts on what else we want to see!

First and foremost, though, let’s hand over the bad news — after a nice run the past few weeks of new installments, the crime drama is about to go on a temporary break. There is a one-week hiatus from new installments on February 17, but the plan is for the show to return on February 24 with a story titled “Bad Blood.” Odds are, we are going to have more to say on that over the coming days.

So what are we hoping to see here story-wise? Well, let’s just say that it is not altogether complicated. Our personal hope is that there will be a unique case that feels legitimately like a whodunnit, mostly because these sort of mysteries are our personal favorites. Beyond just that, we also would like at least some sort of personal spotlight. Doesn’t it feel like the right time to do that for Jimmy Palmer? We’d argue so, mostly due to the fact that it has been a little while since we’ve had that, especially with something separate from his relationship with Jessica Knight.

In general, though, take some confidence with the fact that there is a lot still to come with this show, and that CBS has ordered a more traditional full season. That means that there are opportunities aplenty for most of the cast to have another episode, and we could see payoff to a few different things. (Personally, we are hoping to get something more about Lily, given that this Parker mystery has been around ever since the end of last season.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

