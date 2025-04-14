Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, April 14, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What more can we say about the show alongside the NCIS: Origins prequel after some time off?

Well, at this particular point, there is no real reason to string anyone along — let’s just go ahead and share the good news! Both of these series are going to be back in their typical start times and as we get into them, there is going to be a rather nice amount of drama. For the prequel, you will actually get some stuff that taps into the larger lore of the story this season. Meanwhile, the flagship series will feature the return of Delilah and also a dangerous storyline with a hitman front and center.

If you do want to get more insight now on both of these shows, all you have to do is check out the attached synopses…

NCIS season 22 episode 17, “Killer Instinct” – After NCIS captures the hitman known as “The Poet,” the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16, “Bugs” – Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as “Sandman.” When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

