NCIS season 22 episode 17: ‘Killer Instinct’ sneak peeks

After one week off the air you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 17 arrive on CBS Monday night. So, what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just start things off by noting that you are going to see a familiar face turning up over the course of this story in Delilah — so what brings her into the office with McGee? Well, a newly-released sneak peek gives us a good sense of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview where Tim’s wife is present at the office to help with the Cyber team; beyond just that, though, she serves as a good vessel to explain the current state of things with McGee and Deputy Director LaRoche. She accuses him of being paranoid but at the same time, he still feels confident that there is something about the guy that is not worth trusting.

So where do we land with all of this at this point? It is honestly not that difficult to pinpoint, as something does very-much feel strange about the guy still. He may or may not be connected to the case on Monday night but down the road? We still have an eye on him. Just remember that NCIS is not one of those shows that tends to wrap up storylines quickly; we could be spending a good bit more time with it before we even reach a conclusion.

In general, though, there are only a handful of episodes left this season — odds are, each one of them is going to contain a big moment or two. (At the link above, there is another sneak preview that gives you an additional sense of what is to come.)

Related – Get some more thoughts entering the next NCIS episode right now

What are you the most eager to see now moving into NCIS season 22 episode 17?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







