NCIS season 22 episode 17 spoilers: Who is ‘The Poet’?

As many of you may be aware already, you will be waiting until Monday, April 14 to see NCIS season 22 episode 17 on the air. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, “Killer Instinct” is going to feature a pretty unique adversary in “The Poet,” who clearly has the sort of name that we would more commonly see within an episode of The Blacklist. We imagine that they are going to be dangerous, but are they tied directly to an individual character on the team? We know that there are a lot of stories on this show that are geared around just one character. Meanwhile, at the same time there are plenty of others that are about the team in totality.

Below, you can see the full NCIS season 22 episode 17 synopsis with some other information all about what is to come:

“Killer Instinct” – After NCIS captures the hitman known as “The Poet,” the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, April 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Basically, what does make the story stand out here is that you are looking for the person responsible for a hit more so than the hitman themselves. We’ve seen from some of the previews already that there will be a great opportunity for some undercover work, potentially with Torres at the top of the list. We do tend to think that he’s going to have his work cut out for him, but odds are, he won’t be the only one.

What are you most excited to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 17?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

