NCIS season 22 episode 17 promo: The hunt for a hitman

As we look a little more towards NCIS season 22 episode 17 on CBS in a little under two weeks, are you ready for something different?

After all, let us start off here by noting that “Ladies’ Night” was a little more of a comedic story at times, even if it ended with what appeared to be the end of Torres and Robin’s relationship. Still, there was a lot of levity leading up to that and moving forward, “Killer Instinct” may end up feeling like more of an action movie. How else can you describe a story that is defined, at least in part, by a mad scramble for a dangerous hitman?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a full promo for this NCIS episode that shows that the team is going to be working to hunt down someone who, ironically, is really good hunting down a ton of other people. You see at one point Torres wearing a rather different outfit than we are used to, so isn’t that a hint that there is some sort of undercover mission ahead?

We do wonder if this particular story for Torres will allow us a chance to really explore more of whatever his long-term future is going to be, both personally and professionally. Dealing with a breakup is tough, but is this the most healthy way in order to deal with it? Well, let’s just say that this is something that we are left to wonder, at least for this current moment in time.

